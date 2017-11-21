Dynamic TV Partners With Element 8 And Grid Labs For ‘Stryx’

Dynamic Television partnered with Element 8 Entertainment and Grid Labs to produce and distribute live-action series Stryx. The series is the TV adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Chants des Stryges. Stryx is about an American secret agent who is on the run and teams up with a mysterious mercenary to help clear his name. John Harrison is writing the TV adaptation of Stryx. Harrison is best known for writing and directing the TV adaptation of Dune, in addition to writing and directing Netflix series Residue.