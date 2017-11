All3media International Sells ‘Hidden’ To BBC Four

All3media International closed a broadcast deal with BBC Four in the U.K. for the drama Hidden, known in Welsh on S4C as Craith. Hidden is a crime drama that tells the story of DCI Cadi John who returns to her childhood home to assist her father whose health is declining. While there, Cadi polices the town’s precinct. Hidden will premiere in Welsh on S4C in January 2018, while the bilingual version broadcasts first on BBC Wales followed by BBC Four.