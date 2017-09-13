Turner and Canal Plus Launch Warner TV In France

Turner Broadcasting and Canal Plus Group partnered to bring Warner TV to Canal Plus pay-TV subscribers in France. Currently available in Asia and Latin America, Warner TV launches November 9, 2017, with titles like Pretty Little Liars, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Big Bang Theory, among others. Warner TV will also offer series from Warner Bros. catalog and original Turner productions from TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Time Warner has an ongoing output deal with Canal Plus Group. Turner’s portfolio in France includes Toonami, Cartoon Network, CNN International, Boomerang, Boing, and TCM Cinéma.