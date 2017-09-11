Sony Pictures Screens ‘Counterpart’ At MIPCOM

Sony Pictures Entertainment is hosting an exclusive screening for the espionage series Counterparton October 15 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. The screening is taking place as part of MIPCOM (October 16-19, 2017). From MRC, Anonymous Content and Gilbert Films, Counterpartfollows Howard Silk, a low-level employee of a spy agency, who enters a parallel dimension and meets his near identical doppelgänger. Directed by Morten Tyldum, the drama stars JK Simmons, Olivia Williams, and Harry Lloyd, among others.