Antenna Group To Produce Greek Adaptation of ‘Still Standing’

Greece’s Antenna Group will be producing a local version of the game show Still Standing for its free-to-air channel, ANT1 TV. Ant1 commissioned 200 episodes of Still Standing from Armoza Formats. Still Standing, created by Channel 10 and July-August Productions, places 10 contestants against one another in a fast-paced trivia game. The series will air on ANT1 in a daily afternoon time beginning in September.