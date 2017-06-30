Nordic World Sells Over 200 Hours Of Lifestyle Series And Docs

Nordic World sold a total of 213 hours of lifestyle and documentary content to broadcasters across Nordic territories. MTV Finland acquired Äntligen Hemma, Unga Föräldrar, Tina PÂ Besök, and Cottage Dream (Sommerhytta). SVT and DR both picked up the documentary Therese Johaug – The Verdict. TV2 Norway and TV2 Denmark both acquired the royal documentary Kronprinsessan Victoria 40 Âr, while TV2 Norway also obtained the TV4 Sweden reality series Singelliv. TV2 Denmark acquired a nine-title package, which included Tid For Hjem, and Jul Med Ernst, among others.