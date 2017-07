MagicLab Introduces Films And Co-Productions At KVIFF

At this year’s Karlovy Vary International Festival (KVIFF), MagicLab is introducing six projects. The projects include: Absence of Closeness directed by Josef Tuka; A Man of Integrity directed by Julius Sevčík; Jail by Damian Vondrásek; and Grow House directed by Andy Fehua. The two co-productions are Bille and Blizzard of Souls. KVIFF will be held from June 30 through July 8, 2017.