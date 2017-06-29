Paris Virtual Film Fest Dedicates Day To Industry Professionals

The first day of the Paris Virtual Film Festival, beginning June 30 and going until July 2, 2017, will be dedicated to industry professionals. The three-day fest offers a wide-range of events, including keynote addresses and work-in-progress screenings. The day opens with keynotes from MK2’s Elisha Karmitz, Emblematic Group’s Nonny de la Peña, and Google’s Creative Lab’s Jessica Brillhart on the significance of virtual reality and what they expect from the future. Directors and producers will then offer previews of films in production. The day ends with the word premiere of From screen to reality: holograms and cinema, directed by Adrénaline.