Toei Animation’s ‘Saint Seiya’ Debuts On Televisa

Toei Animation’s Saint Seiya is debuting on Televisa in Mexico. Beginning July 3, episodes 1 through 114 will broadcast Monday through Thursday. Saint Seiya, first broadcast worldwide in 1986, narrates the story of five mystical warriors who defend the goddess Athena against Olympian gods. The series is being aired as Los Caballeros del Zodiaco in Mexico.