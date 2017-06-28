‘Maggie & Bianca Fashion Friends’ Heads To Poland And Benelux

Nickelodeon will be bringing the live-action series Maggie & Bianca Fashion Friends, produced by Rainbow, to Poland and Benelux. The series will air in Poland beginning July 1, on Saturdays and Sundays, and in Benelux starting July 10, from Monday to Friday. The series tells of the friendship between Maggie and Bianca, two students with a passion for fashion and the arts. The series depicts their love stories, jealousies, and dreams. Maggie & Bianca Fashion Friends debuted on Rai Gulp in August 2016, and since then has seen broadcast in France, Russia, and Brazil.