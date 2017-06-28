‘Das Boot’ Cast Confirmed, Begins Production In August

Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, Sky Deutschland, and Sonar Entertainment have confirmed the international cast for the upcoming event series Das Boot and its production state date. The cast includes Lizzy Caplan, August Wittgenstein, Rainer Bock, and Robert Stadlober, among others. Production begins on August 31, 2017 with a 104-day film shoot in France, Prague, Malta, and Munich. Das Boot will premiere in fall 2018 in Sky territories Germany, Austria, Italy, Ireland, and the U.K. Sonar is handling international distribution for the rest of the world. Das Boot is a sequel to Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s book of the same title. The series’ executive producers are Moritz Polter and Oliver Vogel for Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, Marcus Ammon and Frank Jastfelder for Sky Deutschland, and Jenna Santoianni for Sonar.