Up The Ladder: Rainmaker Studios

Rainmaker Studios, one of the core companies that comprise WOW! Unlimited Media, appointed Greg De Winter as director of Production & Planning. Prior to joining Rainmer, De Winter served as director of Production Finance at Bardel. In his new role, De Winter will oversee the studio’s 2D animation projects and will manage the production for work-for-hire projects. De Winter will report directly to SVP Productions/Operations, Kim Dent Wilder.