FamilyNet Rebrands As The Cowboy Channel

Rural Media Group announced that its FamilyNet cable TV network is rebranding as The Cowboy Channel starting July 1. The channel’s programming, which currently consists of nostalgic and popular comedic sitcoms from the ‘70s and ‘80s, will move toward Western sports and lifestyle entertainment. The initial weekday programming will include Gentle Giants, CINCH High School Rodeo, Best of America by Horseback, The American Rancher, and more.