Cyber Group Hosts Semi-Final Round Of International Emmy Kids Award

Cyber Group Studios hosted the semi-final round for the judging of the International Emmy Kids Awards for the sixth time. The two categories that were judged were the Kids Preschool and Kids Animation categories. The jury was made up of more than 20 TV executives from international TV broadcasters, including Coralie Pastor from Belgium’s RTBF, Géraldine Soto from France’s Canal+, Patricia Vasapollo from Germany’s HR, and Luca Milano from Italy’s RAI Ragazzi, among many others. The winner will be announced at the International Emmy Kids Awards during MIPTV 2018.