Banijay Rights Secures Presales For ‘American Justice’

Banijay Rights secured significant presales for two of its factual crime series, I Married A Murderer and American Justice. Produced by Bellum Entertainment, the true crime series I Married A Murderer was presold to UKTV, where the series will broadcast on UKTV’s channel Really later in the year. The documentary series American Justice, created by Minnow Films for BBC Two, was picked up by National Geographic in the U.S. The series debuted in the U.K. and has also been obtained by Australia’s SBS.