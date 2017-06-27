APC Picks Up Global Dist. Rights For ‘Keeping Faith’

About Premium Content (APC) acquired the global distribution rights for its first English-language drama series, Keeping Faith. APC will be handling all international broadcast sales for the series, including in the U.K. where the television rights are still available. Produced by Vox Pictures, Keeping Faith was commissioned by S4C and BBC Wales. The Welsh-language production of the series will first broadcast in fall 2017. Keeping Faith follows its lead female protagonist who discovers that the man she loves has been leading a double life and fights to keep her family together.