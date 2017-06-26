ITV Studios Signs Deal With Antenna Group

ITV Studios Global Entertainment (ITVS GE) signed a multi-year production representation deal with Antenna Group for Greece and Serbia. As part of the deal, Antenna’s portfolio of production companies, which includes Ants Production Hub, Ena Productions, and Antenna Group Studios, will be ITVS GE’s exclusive production partner for scripted and non-scripted formats in the two territories. The first project that will be produced under the deal is Saturday Night Takeaway, which will be produced for Antenna’s FTA channel Ant1 in Greece.