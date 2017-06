Discovery Communications And TIM Partner For Olympic Mobile Service

Discovery Communications and Italian telco operator TIM announced a partnership to bring the 2018-2020 Olympic Games to a wider audience. As part of the partnership, TIM customers will have access to exclusive content from the Olympic Games, such as a 24/7 operator-branded linear news and highlights channel as well as short form content. This deal offers TIM direct brand association with the 2018-2020 Olympic cycle, beginning with the Olympic Winter Games in PeyongChang.