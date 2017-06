9 Story Begins Production On ‘Furze World Wonders’

9 Story Media Group began production on a new YouTube Red original series titled Furze World Wonders that features YouTube star Colin Furze. Barry Davis as well as Vince Commisso, Tanya Green, and Natalie Dumoulin from 9 Story produce the family-friendly, live-action series. Furze World Wonders follows Furze as he uses his skills as an extreme inventor to help others with their own creations. The series is scheduled to launch this fall on the paid membership service YouTube Red.