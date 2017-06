Turner Asia Pacific Invests In POPS Worldwide

Turner Asia Pacific made an investment in POPS Worldwide, which gives Turner a minority stake in the Vietnamese digital media network. With this latest investment, Turner is taking the opportunity to participate in the rapid growth of Asia’s digital entertainment industry. Turner’s Boomerang launched in Vietnam in 2016 on POPS Kids non-linear platforms. Since its launch in 2011, POPS has doubled its annual views each year.