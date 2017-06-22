Star China’s ‘Brilliant Chinese’ Is Number One In Ratings

Star China announced that its talent show series Brilliant Chinese – Path to Glory ranked number one in ratings this week. Over 120 million watched episode five and six of the series, which airs on CCTV-1. Co-developed with Syco, the Chinese format is ready for international distribution. The show transforms ordinary people into TV stars, who are assisted by four judges with specializations in different areas of expertise, like singing and dancing. Brilliant Chinese – Path to Glory was developed by Canxing/Star China and Syco as part of a three-year deal between the companies.