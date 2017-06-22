Gordon Ramsay Presents Keynote At MIPCOM

MIPCOM announced its first two keynote speakers, chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay and National Geographic’s global networks CEO Courteney Monroe. In his keynote, Ramsay will discuss the motivation behind his TV personality, his perspective on enduring audience appeal, and how to maintain strong branding across restaurants and media. Monroe will discuss National Geographic’s scripted content and strategy, as well as screen some of the company’s new dramas. MIPCOM 2017 is held on Cannes, France from October 16-19, 2017.