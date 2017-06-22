The production-funding and distribution agency Drive revealed its international pre sales from broadcast partners for a forthcoming documentary that will celebrate the life and work of Princess Diana of Wales. Produced by Oxford Film and Television for ITV in the U.K., the documentary was pre-bought by Channel 7 in Australia, Three in New Zealand, CBC in Canada, NRK in Norway, TV 2 in Demand, and YLE in Finland. Drive is handling international distribution for the currently untitled project. The documentary features archival material as well as interviews from key figures in Princess Diana’s life.
