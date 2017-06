Netflix And Frederator Networks Present Keynotes At MIPJunior

MIPJunior announced two keynotes that will discuss the future of the kids’ animation industry. One of the keynotes will be given by Fred Seibert, the founder of Frederator Networks and the CEO of WOW! Unlimited Media. The other will be given by Andy Yeatman, who leads the kids & family programming division for Netflix. MIPJunior is held in Cannes, France from October 14-15, 2017.