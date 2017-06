FuboTV Signs Agreement With CBS Corporation

FuboTV, the sports-first streaming TV service, signed a new agreement with CBS Corporation for the streaming service to carry CBS and the network’s sports and entertainment channels. CBS Sports Network, The CW, Pop, and CBSN will be available to fuboTV subscribers who have access to the Fubo Premier bundle. All networks included in the deal will be available to stream live, with a number of programming available on-demand.