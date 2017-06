NTV Mongolia Commissions Banijay Rights For ‘Psychic Challenge’

NTV Mongolia commissioned the U.K.-based distributor Banijay Rights for the supernatural entertainment format Psychic Challenge, produced by NTV. The series was originally created by TéVé Media Group and Nordisk Film and Television. The format had a successful relaunch on Estonia’s TV3 last year, and has been a long-running format for TNT Russia and STB Ukraine. Psychic Challenge gathers 10 individuals with psychic abilities to persuade skeptics.