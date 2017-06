Seven Network Secures ‘Liar’ From All3Media Int’l

All3Media International closed a deal for the new thriller Liar with Australia’s Seven Network. Produced by ITV and SundanceTV, the six-part series makes its UK debut this fall on ITV. Liar has recently been acquired by HBO Nordic in a deal that included Clique and Rellik. Liar tells the story of Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham who meet on a date, the effects of which have far-reaching consequences for both of them.