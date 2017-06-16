IROKOMUSIC Launches On LES BOUQUETS CANAL+

IROKO is launching its Nigerian music channel, IROKOMUSIC, for Francophone Africa on LES BOUQUETS CANAL+ on June 20, 2017. IROKOMUSIC, a 24/7 music channel, will offer viewers direct access to video mixes, current Nigerian Afrobeat hits, brand-new music videos, and behind-the-scenes content. The channel will also include scripted and unscripted content created by ROK Studios. In January 2016, IROKO formed a content partnership with CANAL+ INTERNATIONAL to open the Francophone market to premium music and TV entertainment.