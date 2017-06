Studio 100 Signs Deal With HSCC For ‘Heidi’ And ‘Zeke’s Pad’

Studio 100 Media closed an agreement with HSCC – Slutsky Communication for the TV and VOD rights for Heidi and Zeke’s Pad. Both series will premiere in Israel on the children’s channel Yes Kidz. Heidi is an animated series about a young orphan who is brought to live in the Swiss Alps with her solitary grandfather. Zeke’s Pad is about an artist whose drawings come to life to create adventure.