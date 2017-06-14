SPI/FILMBOX Acquires ‘Knightfall’ And ‘Einstein’

SPI International / FILMBOX acquired the rights to Knightfall from A+E Studios and Einstein from Red Arrow International. Produced by A+E Studios in association with The Combine and Midnight Radio, Knightfall is a ten-episode series about the story of the Knights Templar. The series will be available on FilmBox channels in 2018 for the following territories: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, and ex-Yugo. Einstein, produced by Zeitsprung Pictures, is about the brilliant professor who is the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. The series will be available on FilmBox channels in the fall.