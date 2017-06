MK Media Group Closes Deals With DELFI TV, RAI 3, And SIC

MK Media Group signed three separate TV rights agreements with Lithuania’s DELFI TV, Italy’s RAI 3, and Portugal’s SIC. DELFI TV acquired Mouse Science, an interactive puppet show. RAI 3 picked up the documentary Antarctica. The Journey to the end of the Earth, produced by Paganel Studio along with MeetMinds Studio. SIC acquired Patati Patatá, a kids’ fiction series, for broadcast on DStv Kids.