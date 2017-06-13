Up The Ladder: Univision, Gaumont, OWNZONES

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) named Lan Nguyen as senior vice president of the Associate General Counsel – Head of Litigation. Prior to joining UCI, Nguyen served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the United States Attorney’s office, where she led investigations concerning public corruption and financial fraud, among other issues. In her new role based in New York, Nguyen leads UCI’s legal work on litigation and employment law matters for the company.

Gaumont made a number of executive appointments to its global distribution team. Based in Paris, Cecilia Rossignol has been named as vice president of International TV Sales, Drama. In Los Angeles, Cherie Johnson has been hired as vice president of Marketing. Based out of Los Angeles as well, Robby Amar has joined as vice president of TV Acquisitions & Distribution. Rebekkah Zabarsky has been hired as manager of Marketing.

OWNZONES Media Network promoted George Ionita to chief technical officer, Europe. Ionita joined the company as a software architect in 2016. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s development and engineering department in Europe. Ionita will report to Aaron Sloman, OWNZONES’ global CTO.