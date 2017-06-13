Screen Flanders Invests In Seven New Productions

The Screen Flanders economic fund invested 1.4 million EUR in seven productions. The projects to receive support are: the second season of The Team, an international crime series; Redbad, a historical saga directed by Roel Reiné; Brechts Dreigroschenfilm, a German-Belgian co-production; A Blue Bird in My Heart, a French-Belgian co-production; Verborgen verlangen, directed by Maarten Moerkerke; Helden boven alles, a spin-off of Helden; and Fox and Hare, based on Sylvia Vanden Heede’s children’s books.