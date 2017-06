Cosmo Film Enters Production On ‘Greyzone’

Cosmo Film begins filming the new international thriller-drama Greyzone today. The 10-episode TV series, created by Oskar Söderlund and Morten Dragsted, will be filmed in Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Frankfurt from June 2017 to February 2018. The Danish-Swedish-German co-production tells of the events that lead up to a terrorist attack in Scandinavia. Greyzone is a co-production with TV2 Denmark, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, ZDFNeo, NRK Norway, SF Studios Sweden and Nadcon Film.