The Zanzibar International Film Festival, held from July 8-16, revealed the titles selected for the new Film School Competition. A total of 18 films were chosen and will be screened on July 9. The selections include: Hora Mama (Don’t Cry Mama)A Ride in the CoffinChebetJinxedHomecomingThe Final BorderMandlakheEvelynThe FallEldosHusse Met Lang OreUilhuiseHear Me OutDilemmaWhat I Would do for Ice CreamThe CoinLegion The Film, and The Last Breath. Students attending ZIFF will be able to partake in the educational and interactive workshops on July 10.