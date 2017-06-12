ZIFF Reveals Film School Official Selection

The Zanzibar International Film Festival, held from July 8-16, revealed the titles selected for the new Film School Competition. A total of 18 films were chosen and will be screened on July 9. The selections include: Hora Mama (Don’t Cry Mama), A Ride in the Coffin, Chebet, Jinxed, Homecoming, The Final Border, Mandlakhe, Evelyn, The Fall, Eldos, Husse Met Lang Ore, Uilhuise, Hear Me Out, Dilemma, What I Would do for Ice Cream, The Coin, Legion The Film, and The Last Breath. Students attending ZIFF will be able to partake in the educational and interactive workshops on July 10.