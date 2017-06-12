Up The Ladder: A+E Networks, Nippon TV

A+E Networks hired John Flanagan as general manager for The History Channel Japan Corp. (THCJ). Prior to joining THCJ, Flanagan served as president and representative director at Blackhawk Network Japan & Korea. In his new role based in Tokyo, Flanagan will oversee the company’s business operations, including revenues, channel programming, production, marketing, financial reporting. THCJ is a joint venture between A+E Networks and Super-Network.

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) appointed board director and operating officer Yoshio Nakayama to head the International Business Division (IBD) for Nippon TV. Nakayama has over 30 years of experience at Nippon TV, which he will use to spearhead the company’s global growth. Nakayaham will report to Nippon TV’s president and chief executive operating officer Yoshio Okubo.