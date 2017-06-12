Royal TV Society Cambridge Convention Offers ‘A World of Opportunity’

The Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention takes place this year from September 13-15, 2017. This year’s theme is ‘A World of Opportunity,’ which intends to explore how the U.K.’s TV industry can secure local and international opportunities. The convention features global industry leaders discussing how best policymakers can enact change in the industry. This year’s speakers include Left Bank Pictures chief executive Andy Harries, BBC chairman Sir David Clementi, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and Australian Broadcasting Corporation managing director Michelle Gutherie, among others.