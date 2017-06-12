BidSlate Licenses ‘Saving Banksy’ To Germany And Asia

BidSlate closed licensing deals with international distributors Little Brother Films and UA Cinemas Circuit for the art documentary Saving Banksy. Germany’s Little Brother Films has acquired the theatrical, home entertainment, VOD and TV rights for the documentary in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. UA Cinemas Circuit licensed the documentary for an exclusive one-time screening at this year’s ARTiculate Film Festival in Hong Kong. The documentary follows art collector and preservationist Brian Greif in his struggle to save a work by the street artist Banksy.