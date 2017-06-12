All3Media Int’l Closes Major Package Deals With China

All3Media International has closed two package deals with broadcasters in China for content that totals over 400 hours. Wings Media, of Shanghai Media Group, acquired 16 titles for its Shanghai Art channel, including Alexandria, Egypt’s Lost Queens, Building the Ancient City: Athens and Rome, Fake or Fortune, and The Secret History of the British Garden, among others. Online VOD platform bilibili.com secured Gok Cooks Chinese, Heston’s Feast, The F Word, and Hotel Hell. Bilibili.com also picked up Our Guy in China, Around the World in 80 Gardens, and The Gadget Show.