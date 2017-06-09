Up The Ladder: TV France International, Univision

Hervé Michel was re-elected to serve a second term as president of TV France International. The decision was made during the company’s AGO, held on June 9 in Paris. TV France International is administered by a Board of 14 members, each elected for a two-year term.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) hired Rosemary Ravinal as vice president of Entertainment and Consumer Public Relations. Prior to joining, Ravinal served as vice president and department head of República’s public relations and content communications. In her new position based in Miami, Ravinal will oversee publicity efforts for UCI’s portfolio of Spanish-language entertainment.