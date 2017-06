Paris Virtual Film Festival Returns To Forum des Images

The Paris Virtual Film Festival is returning to Forum des Images for three days from June 30-July 2, 2017. The festival combines virtual reality and cinema, with a new event for industry professions on its first day. The event offers a range of conferences and panels, including screenings with directors and producers. In addition to the Grand Prix competition and Francophone competition, there will be Challenge VR in which four teams have 48 hours to make a 360 video.