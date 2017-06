Nella Allegretti Joins FTM Entertainment

Former Eutelsat and Mediaset executive Nella Allegretti has recently joined Milan, Italy-based FTM Entertainment. The company, founded by Italian television veteran Fatma Ruffini in 2013, specializes in formats acquisition, production and distribution. Topping FTM’s current slate is Ciao Bellezza, a factual series hosted by make-up artist Diego Della Palma.