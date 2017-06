CEETV And NATPE Reveal PITCH & PLAY LIVE Finalists

CEETV and NATPE revealed the three finalists for the second edition of PITCH & PLAY LIVE, which will take place on June 21, as part of NATPE Budapest, held from June 19-22, 2017. The three finalists, selected from 11 formats, are Start Up Slovenia from Slovenia’s POP TV, SuperYou! From Russia’s NTV, and The Land is Singing from Slovakia’s STV1. The PITCH & PLAY LIVE session awards the best new format in the CEE region.