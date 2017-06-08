DISCOP Johannesburg Welcomes South African Producers

DISCOP Johannesburg will be taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, from October 25-27, 2017. This year, the market will offer a new sidebar initiative, The Next Gen Program, which will be aimed at servicing South Africa’s newer generation of film and TV creators and producers with the opportunity to network with industry leaders. The Next Gen Program will include a focus on the possibilities of virtual reality. Confirmed exhibitors at DISCOP Johannesburg include Fox, NBC Universal, ZEE Entertainment, Kanal D, NHK, and Telemundo, among others.