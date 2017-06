Norway’s TV3 and Holland’s SBS Commission ‘The Dressing Room’

Norway’s TV3 and Holland’s SBS have both commissioned Passion Distribution for local versions of The Dressing Room, a fixed-rig reality entertainment series that follows different amateur sporting clubs. Each episode shares the personal stories of members as they go about participating in the various sporting events. Produced by STV Productions and Motion Content Group, The Dressing Room is premiering on UKTV’s W on June 14.