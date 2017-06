Dame Angela Lansbury Honored With Lifetime Achievement Rose d’Or

Dame Angela Lansbury will be presented with the Rose d’Or Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 56th Rose d’Or Award Ceremony, held in Berlin on September 19. The award is given to individuals who have made an impressive contribution to the entertainment industry throughout their careers. The award has previously been given to John Cleese, Stephen Fry, and Ricky Gervais, among others. Nominations for the ten categories of the 2017 Rose d’Or Awards are still open.