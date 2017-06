Conecta FICTION Programming To Foster Co-Production of Fiction TV

Conecta FICTION will be held from June 20-23 in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The three-day event aims to foster co-production of fictional TV series between Europe and America. There will be an international co-production portion, as well as The Fiction Box, a matchmaking platform, and international TV series screenings. In addition, there will be the Country of Honor Special Program dedicated to Argentina, which will include an overview of the country’s audiovisual industry.