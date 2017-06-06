Caracol TV Begins Filming ‘The Bronx’

Yesterday Caracol Television began filming its new super series titled The Bronx, written by Gustavo Bolivar and directed by Sergio Osorio. Produced by Fox Telecolombia for Caracol Television and distributed by Caracol Internacional, The Bronx is set in a neighborhood, filled with crime and drugs, where two youngster experience love, faith, and friendship. The cast includes Colombian actor Jose Julian Gaviria, Venezuelan actress Rosemary Marval, along with Ramiro Meneses, Rodrigo Candamil, and Natasha Klauss.