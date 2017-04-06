Scripps Networks Interactive, global developers of lifestyle content, will launch the Food Network in Italy next month. The global culinary lifestyle channel will launch on May 8th on free-to-air LCN 33. Food Network is the first dedicated multi-platform food entertainment channel to launch in Italy. It will offer a mix of local original productions and flagship international shows that include culinary entertainment, competition series and in-the- kitchen cooking techniques. Original local commissions will be produced in Italian, and all programming will be dubbed in Italian.
