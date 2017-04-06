AeroCinema Inc., Vulcan Productions and Creative Differences have announced that AeroCinema will be the worldwide distributor of Erik Nelson’s feature-length documentary 25 Missions. The film is currently in development following the discovery of 15 hours of unseen footage from the 1943 filming of William Wyler’s iconic aviation film The Memphis Belle. 25 Missions is targeted for release to all markets in early 2018. Philanthropist Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions signed on as the U.S. co-production partner of the film this week during MIPTV.
